SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 172,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SeaChange International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 39,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.22.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

