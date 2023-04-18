Secret One Day Volume Reaches $21,016.95 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $22.40 million and $21,016.95 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00730566 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,202.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

