Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Decreases By 29.0%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

A SPAC II Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 81,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. A SPAC II Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,239,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 952,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 640,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.