Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Decreases By 39.7%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

APTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,795. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 963,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 869,534 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2,342.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 330,022 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

