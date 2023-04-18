Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Grows By 18.9%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 523,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,808. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $30,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

