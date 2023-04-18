Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rises By 40.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.79.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 2,495,930 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.