Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rises By 40.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 2,495,930 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

