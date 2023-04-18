Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Rises By 57.4%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,191,300 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 7,108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111,913.0 days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

