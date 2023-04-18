Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rises By 69.0%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Basf has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf Company Profile

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Basf had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.