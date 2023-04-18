Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Declines By 18.9%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. BioPlus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.45.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.