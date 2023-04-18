Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Rises By 31.9%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of BDIMF stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $65.56 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

BDIMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.