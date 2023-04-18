Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Rises By 31.9%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Black Diamond Group Price Performance
Shares of BDIMF stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $65.56 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Group (BDIMF)
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.