Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Rises By 62.5%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blue Line Protection Group Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BLPG opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
