Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Grows By 22.4%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

