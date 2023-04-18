Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Increases By 20.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.
Shares of BCHHF opened at $445.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.60. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $436.92 and a fifty-two week high of $445.00.
