Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Increases By 20.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Shares of BCHHF opened at $445.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.60. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $436.92 and a fifty-two week high of $445.00.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

