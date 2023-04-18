Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Declines By 40.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $16.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.85.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.14%.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
