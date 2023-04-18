Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Declines By 40.0%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $16.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.