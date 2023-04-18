Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Rises By 72.7%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 49.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

EJH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 795,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $130.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

