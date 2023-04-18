Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Decreases By 33.6%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of CBAOF opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Fibra Terrafina has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.92.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra Terrafina (CBAOF)
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.