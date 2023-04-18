Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Drops By 22.0%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 650,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Busey Stock Performance

BUSE traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 121,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,341. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and sold 31,302 shares worth $772,726. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after buying an additional 87,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More

