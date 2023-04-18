Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Expands By 70.1%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guardforce AI in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Guardforce AI stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. 740,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited ( NASDAQ:GFAI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

