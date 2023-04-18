Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Rises By 86.6%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the March 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

