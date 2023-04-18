Short Interest in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expands By 20.2%

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Lindsay Trading Down 1.4 %

LNN traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Recommended Stories

