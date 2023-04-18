Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Grows By 23.4%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance
NCPCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 57,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,648. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel Creek Platinum (NCPCF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.