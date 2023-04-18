Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Grows By 23.4%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance

NCPCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 57,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,648. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

