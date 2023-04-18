Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Rises By 69.8%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 32.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 254,821 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 775.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 882,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 781,645 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3,922.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

