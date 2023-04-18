Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Rises By 69.8%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $6.09.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
