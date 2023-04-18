Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Expands By 29.5%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 17,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,867.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $488,867.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,052 shares of company stock worth $84,225 in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Featured Articles

