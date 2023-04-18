Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Rises By 47.0%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at $604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 357,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,640. Opera has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Opera had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 4.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.