Short Interest in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Drops By 29.2%

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M purchased 773,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,773,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,701. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.
Shares of Pardes Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.35.
Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.
