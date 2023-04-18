Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Decreases By 26.3%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,337,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 5,885,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 602.4 days.

Parex Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,952. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

