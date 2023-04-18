Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Decreases By 27.5%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRRWF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Park Lawn in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

