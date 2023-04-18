Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Rises By 35.1%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHXHF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend

About PHX Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

