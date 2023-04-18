Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 28.6%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 4.4 %

PEMIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 14,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

