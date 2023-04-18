Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Grows By 48.8%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 91,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualigen Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

