Short Interest in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Drops By 24.4%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 187,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

