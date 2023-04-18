Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Decreases By 18.8%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Acquisition Corp II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,761,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 751.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,881 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,269,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $13,239,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

