Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Rises By 32.6%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of SEEMF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,490. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

