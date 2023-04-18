Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Rises By 32.6%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
Shares of SEEMF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,490. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
