Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Grows By 35.7%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of YZCAY opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.