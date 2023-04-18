Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,133,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,818,874 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $8.60.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

