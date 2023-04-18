Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Siebert Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
