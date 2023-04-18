Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

