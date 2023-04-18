SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

SIFCO Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 16,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

