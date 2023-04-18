SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Down 2.9 %
SIFCO Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 16,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.50.
About SIFCO Industries
