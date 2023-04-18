Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 327 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.22. The company had a trading volume of 320,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,105. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $247.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

