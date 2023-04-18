Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 1,651 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.83. 1,241,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,375. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

