Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 2,648 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. 314,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,850. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

