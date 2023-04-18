Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,383. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

