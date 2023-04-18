Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $33,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,344. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.