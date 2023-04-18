Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $1.24 Million in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GBF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $110.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.