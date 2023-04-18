Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.15% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter worth $564,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,590,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,012,000.

INFL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 125,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,661. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

