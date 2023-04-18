Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 1,297 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 781,358 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

