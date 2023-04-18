Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 51,522 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.97. 179,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

