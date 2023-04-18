Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 8,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,557. The company has a market cap of $262.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

