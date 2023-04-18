Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 248,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 67.51% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

