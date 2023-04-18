SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $56.29 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $528.58 million and $56.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018426 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.91 or 0.99991556 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,848,449.0392973 with 1,214,421,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42495699 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $57,492,252.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

