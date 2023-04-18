SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,660,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 18,324,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246,601.0 days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJMHF remained flat at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

(Get Rating)

See Also

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.