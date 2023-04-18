SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,660,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 18,324,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246,601.0 days.
SJM Stock Performance
Shares of SJMHF remained flat at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
About SJM
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJM (SJMHF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.